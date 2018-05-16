Resource officer prevents possible school shooting after man brings gun to Illinois high school

A resource officer may have prevented a massacre after a 19-year-old former student allegedly brought a gun inside an Illinois school and opened fire.

The suspect shot at the Dixon High School resource officer, who returned fire and struck the gunman, City Administrator Danny Langloss said. The officer was not hit by gunfire and the suspect had non-life threatening injuries. No students or staff members were injured in the incident. The suspect was placed in police custody.

Dixon High School and all other public schools in Dixon were placed on lockdown immediately after the incident. The Dixon Police Department believes the suspect “acted alone and that there is no further threat to the safety of students or staff.” Parents were asked to come pick up their children.

Sauk Valley reported the suspect is a former Dixon High School student and the incident occurred in the school’s gymnasium as seniors gathered for a graduation ceremony practice.

“We’re lucky the officer was there. His brave actions saved a lot of lives,” Langloss said. His daughter was in the gymnasium at the time of the incident.