Resolutions to impeach Rosenstein at least days away, sources say

Republican House members could be days away from the release of article of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, sources told Fox News on Monday.

Sources said there could be two separate resolutions to impeach Rosenstein but there is hope among some members of Congress to vote on the issue prior to the House’s August recess.

The deputy attorney general oversees Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Politico reported last week that Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, both members of the House Freedom Caucus, are leading the effort.

Politico’s story on the possible impeachment filing against Rosenstein came on the same day that Rosenstein announced Mueller’s 12 indictments against Russian military intelligence officials on charges linked to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Speculation that President Donald Trump might fire Rosenstein increased in April, after FBI agents conducted raids at the office and home of Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney, the Hill reported.

The 29-page indictment lays out how, months before Americans went to the polls, Russians schemed to break into key Democratic email accounts, including those belonging to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Stolen emails, many politically damaging for Clinton, appeared on WikiLeaks in the campaign’s final stretch.

Rosenstein called for a unified approach to countering foreign meddling.

“When we confront foreign interference in American elections, it is important for us to avoid thinking politically as Republicans or Democrats and instead to think patriotically as Americans,” he said. “Our response must not depend on who was victimized.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram, Edmund DeMarche, Dom Calicchio and The Associated Press contributed to this report