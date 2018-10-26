Resilient islanders brace for long recovery after typhoon

October 26, 2018 KID News National News
This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo taken by Amber Lee Alberts shows destruction on the island of Saipan, her home, after Super Typhoon Yutu swept through the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands earlier in the week. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the commonwealth's delegate to U.S. Congress, said the territory will need significant help to recover from the storm, which he said injured several people. (Amber Lee Alberts via AP)

Many people in a U.S. Pacific territory ravaged by a deadly super typhoon lost everything, but residents say they are resilient and must focus on the long recovery ahead.

The U.S. government sent supplies to the Northern Marianas after Super Typhoon Yutu struck Thursday as a Category 5 storm.

One woman died while taking shelter in an abandoned building that collapsed.

Residents are familiar with riding out monster storms. Building codes ensure structures can withstand typhoon winds.

Yet many say Yutu was the worst typhoon they have experienced. And even concrete homes crumbled in the fierce winds.

Jan Reyes, who lives on the territory’s largest island of Saipan, says she’s grateful to be safe with her family — even though she lost everything.