Residents of 80 homes in Eagle have until Monday to evacuate

Residents of about 80 homes in Eagle must evacuate by Monday due to rising Boise River levels.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the Board of Ada County Commissioners will issue a mandatory evacuation notice Monday morning covering two mobile home parks between Hatchery, Artesian and Trout roads.

Commission Chairman Dave Case says it’s not safe for residents to remain, and they’ll endanger first responders if they do.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies will restrict access to the neighborhood starting at 9 a.m. Monday. The plans were announced Friday to give people time to relocate.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

