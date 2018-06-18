Republicans demand names of anti-Trump FBI employees from bombshell IG report

A group of eight House Republicans has asked Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to give them the names of FBI employees mentioned in last week’s report on the Hillary Clinton email investigation, some of whom were portrayed as anti-Trump.

The letter said the lawmakers were “grateful” for Horowitz’s work in compiling the report, but added that they were requesting the names “in the interest of justice and transparency.”

“As representatives of the American people, Congress deserves to know exactly who contributed to the abuse of power at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI,” the letter reads. “These individuals need to be held accountable and only transparency will ensure that action.”

FBI EMPLOYEE SLAMMED TRUMP VOTERS AS ‘UNEDUCATED, LAZY POS,’ IG REPORT FINDS

The letter is signed by Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Dave Brat, R-Va.; Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Jody Hice, R-Ga., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

Horowitz’s report, released on Thursday, concluded that there was no evidence that investigators’ political beliefs played a role in the decision not to prosecute Clinton for mishandling classified information in 2016. However, the report also revealed new anti-Trump messages between top FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page — including a missive from Strzok in August 2016 saying “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming president.

The lawmakers’ letter specifically referenced a man identified as “FBI Attorney 2” in the report, who texted “viva le resistance” to a colleague in November 2016. It also asked for information on FBI employees who accepted gifts from news reporters — including sports tickets, golf outings and dinners — “in [a] way that appears to be in exchange for leaking sensitive information to the media.”