Republican Mike Braun will defeat incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly in the race for U.S. Senate in Indiana, Fox News projects.

Braun set himself apart during the Senate race. He wore more relaxed outfits during primary debates and touted his “outsider” status.

“President Trump, he was a disrupter, outsider and businessman, and look what’s occurred,” Braun previously told Fox News.

