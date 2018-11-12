Republican Martha McSally concedes Arizona Senate race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema

Republican U.S. Rep. Martha McSally conceded Arizona’s U.S. Senate race to Democratic congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema Monday after the latest vote count showed McSally trailing by more than 38,000 votes.

“Congrats to @kyrstensinema. I wish her success,” McSally tweeted from her official campaign account. “I’m grateful to all those who supported me in this journey. I’m inspired by Arizonans’ spirit and our state’s best days are ahead of us.”

As of 7 p.m. ET, Sinema had received 1,097,321 votes, good for 49.68 percent of the total ballots cast, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. McSally had 1,059,124 votes, giving her 47.96 percent of the vote total.

Officials in Maricopa County, the most populous county in Arizona, estimated that 143,000 ballots remained uncounted. Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes told reporters that most of the uncounted ballots were early votes dropped off at polling sites on election day last Tuesday. Sinema led McSally by more than 48,000 votes in Maricopa County.

Pima County, in the southwest of the state, still had 20,000 ballots outstanding after two days of counting. Sinema led McSally by more than 54,000 votes in the county, which includes the university city of Tucson.

Officials added that Pinal County, in central Arizona, had just 6,000 provisional ballots left to process, but was expected to complete its count on Tuesday. McSally led Sinema by just over 13,000 votes in the county, but not enough votes were left to make up the difference.

Officials estimated that all votes will be tallied by Thursday. More than 2.3 million votes were cast in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.