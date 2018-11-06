Republican Kevin Cramer defeats Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer has defeated Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, Fox News projects.

Cramer won the race on a standard Republican platform of supporting tough immigration laws, lower taxes, gun rights, pro-life policies, and deregulation.

Polling indicated a close race for a while, but Heitkamp fell behind amid the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation process; she ultimately voted against Trump’s Supreme Court pick. She also came under fire due to a campaign ad that released names of alleged sexual assault victims without their permission.

Polling indicated that the Kavanaugh controversy made a difference in deep red North Dakota, a state that President Trump won by 35 points. A Fox News poll taken days before Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote found that 34 percent of North Dakotans said they would be less likely to vote for Heitkamp if she voted against Kavanaugh, with just 17 percent saying it would make them more likely to vote for her.

The Kavanaugh situation was followed by a scandal in which Heitkamp’s campaign released an ad listing the names of alleged sexual assault victims, some of whom said they had not given permission to release their names. Others said they had never been assaulted. Heitkamp’s campaign apologized, saying that the release of names was a “mistake”.

Heitkamp also came under fire recently for endorsing an ad that claimed that North Dakotans with out-of-state hunting licenses could lose those licenses if they vote. Heitkamp claimed it was true, but Politifact called the Fish and Wildlife offices in North Dakota’s neighboring states, and found that claim to be false. Politifact rated the claim as “pants on fire” and concluded that “it’s hard to interpret this in any way except that it seeks to discourage people from voting.”

By Election Day, the result was not a surprise. Both the latest Fox News poll and the RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Cramer leading Heitkamp by 9 points going into the election.

Heitkamp was known in the Senate as someone who was sometimes willing to cross the aisle. She voted for a banking deregulation bill, along with 16 other Democrats and 50 Republicans, that aimed to reduce regulations on community banks. While Heitkamp voted against Kavanaugh, she voted to confirm Trump’s other Supreme Court pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch, telling CNBC, “would he be the judge I’d pick? No, never… But he is the judge that the duly elected president picked.”

However, on big issues, such as on tax cuts repealing ObamaCare, Heitkamp stood with her party.

On immigration, Heitkamp voted for bills that included funding President Trump’s proposed border wall, but she also voted against defunding sanctuary cities.

President Trump campaigned for Kevin Cramer in June, holding a rally in Fargo, North Dakota.

In October, the President also chimed in on Twitter: “Watched North Dakota’s Rep. Kevin Cramer easily win debate with Senator Heidi Heitkamp. Great job Kevin, you will be a great Senator!”

The author, Maxim Lott, is Executive Producer of Stossel TV and creator of ElectionBettingOdds.com. He can be reached on Twitter at @MaximLott