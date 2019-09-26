Republican governor throws weight behind Trump impeachment inquiry, becomes first to do so

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday became the first Republican governor to back House Democrats’ call for an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Scott said at a news conference that he wasn’t surprised by the allegations that Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine’s president to “look into” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden because he’s “watched him over the years.” Trump had requested Ukraine look into Biden’s attempt to pressure the nation into firing its top prosecutor, who was investigating a natural gas firm partially led by his son, Hunter.

Scott added, however, that he wanted to see more information before taking further action. The Vermont governor previously criticized Trump over his attacks on progressive House freshmen in the summer.

“Like many across the country, I find these statements offensive, racist and certainly not what we expect from the leader of the greatest country in the world,” he said, according to Valley News.

Other moderate Republican governors have yet to weigh in on an impeachment inquiry. When pressed by reporters, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he was withholding judgment. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have yet to comment.

Scott’s support came as the House Intelligence Committee pressed Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on how the administration handled a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s remarks to Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has already started an official inquiry into whether the House should pursue impeachment proceedings but Democrats have yet to vote on doing that.

Trump and Republicans have denied any wrongdoing, pointing out that no evidence has surfaced of an explicit quid pro quo between he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.