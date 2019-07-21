Reps. Cohen, Green vow to keep pursuing articles of impeachment against Trump

While a resolution to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump was shot down overwhelmingly last week, two House Democrats have said they’re not giving up.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, threatened once again to bring up a vote on introducing articles of impeachment against Trump – which would be his fourth effort to do so – while Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said he also planned once again to do so sometime this fall.

“I’ve been thinking about it the whole year, and I’ve annotated the last articles we had that had encompassed everything he had done at the time of their filing, in November of 2017, to include what I think are the most important impeachable actions,” Cohen told The Hill.

He added: “I suspect by sometime in the fall I’ll probably file it, but it depends on his additional, further impeachable behavior, if more is exhibited… I expect it will be.”

Lawmakers in the House voted 332-95 on Wednesday to table Green’s resolution to introduce articles of impeachment, a push that was widely opposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other top Democrats worried that the measure would force vulnerable swing-district lawmakers into peril ahead of the 2020 elections.

The bipartisan vote shelved any chance of bringing forth articles of impeachment against Trump in the near future.

A total of 137 Democrats voted in favor of tabling the resolution compared to just 95 who voted against shelving it. Only one lawmaker, Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., voted present.

Instead of moving ahead with articles of impeachment, most Democrats have appeared to prefer waiting to see if a stronger case for removal could be developed that would win broader public support, and they’re eagerly awaiting next week’s scheduled testimony to two House committees by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“With all due respect in the world for him, we have six committees that are working on following the facts in terms of any abuse of power, obstruction of justice and the rest that the president may have engaged in,” Pelosi said. “That is the serious path that we’re on.”

Recent polling has shown majorities opposed impeachment. Even if the House voted to impeach Trump, which would amount to filing formal charges, the Republican-run Senate would be unlikely to remove him from office.