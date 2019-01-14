Reports: 2 killed, dozens detained in gay purge in Chechnya

At least two have died and about 40 people detained in what LGBT rights activists say is a new crackdown on gay people in the Russian republic of Chechnya.

About 40 men and women have been detained on suspicion of being gay, activists from the Russian LGBT Network said on Monday, adding that at least two have died while in detention.

The detainees are believed to be kept at the same facility which was reported on in 2017. During that year, more than 100 gay men were arrested, tortured and – in some cases – killed, activists say.

Chechnya is located north of the Caucasus and is a predominantly Muslim region. Authorities there have denied the accusations, and federal authorities conducted a probe that found nothing to corroborate the reports.

The crackdown was first reported on Friday but the activists didn’t release full details at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.