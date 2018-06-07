Report: Turkey suspends migrant deal with Greece

Turkey’s foreign minister is quoted as saying that his country is suspending a bilateral agreement with Greece that allows Athens to return migrants to Turkey.

The private Dogan news agency quoted Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday that the suspension of the readmission agreement is in response to Athens’ decision to release a group of Turkish officers from Greek custody. Turkey accuses the soldiers of involvement in a failed coup in 2016 and has been seeking their extradition.

Cavusoglu was quoted as saying: “What Greece did is unacceptable… We have a bilateral agreement with Greece on readmission. We have now halted the agreement.”

He said a separate refugee agreement with the European Union is still in place.