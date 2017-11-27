Report: Louisville girl, 11, crashes truck into home because she wanted ‘to kill people’

Police in Louisville, Ky., said an 11-year-old girl who drove a truck into a family’s home Friday told authorities she “wanted to kill people,” WDRB reported.

“(The officer) couldn’t believe what she said. He was like, ‘excuse me?’ And she said, ‘I wanted to kill people.’ And he said ‘I’m sorry, what did you say?’ And she said, ‘I wanted to kill people,’” Joshua Pate, the homeowner, told the station.

Pate said he overheard the girl while she talked to police. He told police that five children were in the living room at the time of the crash.

The girl’s family said she has autism, the station reported. The girl’s grandmother told the station that the girl may have been influenced by an TV show she watched where the character steals car keys.

The girl was not identified in the report. Authorities said charges are unlikely.

Pate and another driver who said she was hit by the truck, told the station that they are considering a lawsuit against the family.