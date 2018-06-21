Report highlights lessons learned in Houston from Harvey

A new report about Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the Houston area highlights a variety of issues that it says contributed to the extensive damage.

Among them are a lack of consistent regulations and awareness by residents of the risks of widespread flooding, and an overreliance on engineering solutions to deal with potential flooding dangers.

Harvey, which came ashore last August as a Category 4 hurricane, caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas and flooded thousands of homes in the Houston area.

The report released Thursday offers several recommendations, including building a culture of awareness about flooding risks and making flood insurance more universally appealing.

It was compiled by a nonprofit, ISET-International, as well as the American Red Cross Global Disaster Preparedness Center and Zurich Insurance.