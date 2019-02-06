Rep. Tim Ryan, who once challenged Pelosi, mulling 2020 presidential bid

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who raised his national profile several years ago with an unsuccessful leadership challenge against Nancy Pelosi, could soon join the growing field of Democratic presidential candidates.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Ryan said he is considering launching a White House bid, though he has not yet made a firm decision.

“I’m still looking at it,” Ryan told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday. “I don’t have a time frame just yet.”

Ryan added that the already-crowded field of Democratic candidates doesn’t dissuade him from taking the leap.

“I think the more ideas we have out there the better,” Ryan said.

The moderate Ohio Democrat, who in 2016 launched an unsuccessful bid to unseat now-Speaker Pelosi, D-Calif., as House party leader, said his big concerns are education, the economy and China’s global influence.

“You can say it’s moderate, it’s conservative, it’s liberal,” Ryan said. “As Americans, we need to recognize that we are in a very stiff competition with China and they are using the entire government that they have – their economic system, their educational, research, infrastructure, military, everything – to take over Asia and to displace the United States”

Ryan added: “We live in a 24-hour news cycle that is not addressing this issue and I’m very, very concerned about it because we’ll get so far behind we might not be able to catch back up.”

If Ryan does decide to enter the 2020 race, he would join an already sizeable Democratic field growing by the week .

Prominent Democrats who have already launched campaigns or exploratory committees include Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, along with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julian Castro and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is expected to make an announcement about her presidential ambitions on Sunday and there is still talk that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders – an independent who caucuses with the Democrats – will run for president among other prominent Democrats.