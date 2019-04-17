Rep. Seth Moulton likely to announce 2020 run early next week: sources

Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts returns to New Hampshire next week.

By the time he arrives, a source close to Moulton tells Fox News that the Democratic congressman and Marine veteran who served four tours of duty in Iraq will likely be a presidential candidate.

Next Wednesday, Moulton will headline the ‘Politics and Eggs’ speaking series, a must-stop for White House hopefuls visiting the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state of New Hampshire.

The announcement of his long-shot candidacy for president could come as early as Monday, another Democratic source told Fox News.

And Axios reported Wednesday that Moulton was spotted in his hometown of Marblehead, Massachusetts, taping what appeared to be a presidential announcement video.

Moulton has been mulling a White House run for months, making visits to New Hampshire and the other early voting primary and caucus states.

The congressman, who joined the Marines and led a platoon company in Iraq after graduating from Harvard University, is expected to make foreign policy and national security major staples of his likely White House bid. Moulton recently delivered a major address on the House Democrats’ defense policy vision.

Moulton, 40, was one of the ringleaders of last year’s failed push by some House Democrats to prevent Nancy Pelosi from regaining the speaker’s gavel. Another one of those leaders – Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio – announced his candidacy for president earlier this month.