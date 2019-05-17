Rep. Ro Khanna dismisses Barr's pushback on 'lying' accusations, says Mueller should be testify

Attorney General William Barr dismissed accusations he lied during his congressional hearing “laughable” in an exclusive Fox News interview, but at least one Democrat is already pushing back on the assertion.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News that aired Friday, AG Barr was quick to dismiss the accusations from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other party members, that he lied while under oath during his hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

“I think it’s a laughable charge and I think it’s largely being made to try to discredit me partly because they may be concerned about the outcome of the review of what happened during the election,” Barr told Bill Hemmer.

But, during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” after Barr’s interview, House Oversight and Government Reform Member Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) reacted to the AG’s comments and informed host Jon Scott what the House Democrats are choosing to focus on.

“My view is that’s lying and that’s our concern,” Rep. Khanna stated after explaining Barr’s hearing testimony didn’t match up with Mueller’s publically released letter criticizing his report summary.

“I think this whole thing can get answered if Bob Mueller comes to Congress testifies, explains what he found and then we can move on and do things like infrastructure and sell prescription drugs,” Khanna told Scott.

When asked to comment on Barr’s statement claiming that he’s been a target during the Democrat’s “political circus,” the California Congressman credited Barr for creating difficulties.

“He has a tough job but he has made his job much tougher,” Khanna told Scott. “If he had just been transparent with the American people we would be in a much better place. I frankly think he’s done the President a disservice.”

Khanna also discussed the ongoing investigation into the intentions of the FBI and CIA’s use of the Steele dossier and called on Americans to thank Jim Baker, Christopher Wray, as well as the FBI and CIA for their service.

“The fundamental investigation was not targeting the Trump campaign. It was a counterintelligence operation. It wasn’t based on the dossier,” Khanna stated. “I salute the efforts of our intelligence agencies to help keep America safe.”

Khanna concluded the interview by calling on Mueller to talk with Congress, in order to “know the extent of the interference.”