Rep. Peter King: I hope Democrats move forward with impeachment because it will 'explode against them politically'

As the issue of impeachment proceedings plagues the Democratic Party, Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., said that as a Republican, he wants them to continue with discussions, but as an American, knows it would be the wrong decision.

Speaking to “Outnumbered” host Sandra Smith on Tuesday, King touched on the divide between Democratic leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has condemned impeachment discussions, and freshmen like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who have rallied to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

“As a Republican, I hope the Democrats go ahead with this,” King said. “I think it will explode against them politically. As an American, I think it’s bad for the country and there are a number of Democrats who realize it is both bad for the country and bad for them.”

For Democrats elected in centrist districts, he continued, it’s particularly risky to bring up the topic of impeachment after Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find enough evidence President Trump colluded with Russia.

“The last thing they want to talk about is impeachment,” King said of Democrats representing constituents with largely centrist views.

“Now that Mueller has said there is no collusion, it will make President Trump stronger in their districts than before. Many sensible Democrats don’t want to go ahead for political and national security reasons,” he continued.

Some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have even rallied for impeachment discussions, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Monday that moving forward with impeachment would be “divisive” and “not worth it.”

She added that it was possible to investigate Trump to seek to hold him accountable for “highly unethical and unscrupulous behavior” without going as far as impeachment.