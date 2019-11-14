Rep. Paul Gosar sends cryptic tweets that read 'Epstein didn't kill himself' during impeachment hearing

A Republican congressman drew some attention to his Twitter account after observers noticed that a series of tweets spelled out, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., was quite active on social media reacting to the ongoing testimony of U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent as the first witnesses in a public impeachment hearing of President Trump, sharing videos and articles that memorialized the event.

“Evidence of a link between foreign aid and political investigations simply does not exist. The longer this circus continues the clearer it becomes that @realDonaldTrump has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Gosar wrote on his official Twitter account.

Before that, “President @realDonaldTrump voluntarily chose to release the transcript of his phone call which clearly shows he did nothing wrong. This impeachment circus is a total sham, and Adam Schiff is the clown at the center of it all.”

And, before that, “Schiff’s star witness is crumbling under pressure. He wasn’t listening to the phone call and he has never even met President Trump.”

However, people took notice that as readers scrolled down Gosar’s profile, the first letters of each tweet spelled, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

The “Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme has spread like wildfire after the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The New York City medical examiner determined he had taken his own life, but vocal skeptics have suggested otherwise during random blurt-outs on television and other signs.

In a statement to Fox News, Gosar stressed that his tweets were all “substantive” but appeared to have some more fun in the process.”

“All of the tweets pertained to testimony from today’s hearing.

Rest assured, they are substantive.

Every one of them.

All of them.

5 were brilliant.

1 was ok.”

In other words, “Area 51.”