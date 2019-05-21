Rep. Mark Green: Iran one of the 'clearest enemies' America has had in some time

Rep. Mark Green, R, Tenn., said he hopes to hear more information detailing the “credible threats” from Iran discussed by the Trump administration.

Calling Iran “probably one of the clearest enemies America has had in a long time,” during a Tuesday interview on “America’s Newsroom,” Green said he trusted the president’s decision to warn of potential action being taken against alleged threats from Iran, although Congress admittedly has not been given much information about specifics.

“They are an enemy and I doubt that the president would put out there is credible evidence if it wasn’t credible,” Green said.

“When you talk about credible evidence, that means multiple sources, that means different types of Intel, whether it’s human or satellite or something like that,” he continued. “We’ll hopefully hear the evidence that supports the title of credible Intel.”

The president has repeatedly defended the legitimacy of threats from Iran but asserted that he “hopes” the escalating tensions will not lead to war. Despite seeking to avoid violent conflict, Trump tweeted Sunday: “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

Last week, it was reported that non-emergency personnel at the U.S. embassy in Iraq were ordered to leave the country after Iran-backed missiles were allegedly aimed at American bases.

Green said that the president will need to present concrete evidence of the supposed threats from Iran to gain the support of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

“What the administration has to do is clearly show the Congress what the threats are. From my understanding it was threats against American forces in the region,” he continued.

Several Democrats, including veterans Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D, Pa, and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, have warned against escalating tensions with Iran more than necessary. Houlahan said it was crucial that America “be the adult in the room,” and Gabbard argued that a war with Iran would make the Iraq war “look like a cake walk.”

Green said he hopes that Democrats will be able to accept credible evidence if it is presented.

“There will always be individuals that are impossible to convince and it will be the same party of the people that cut $400 million in cash to Iran a few years ago,” he said.

“The level heads will hopefully seek credible evidence and support what the president is doing.”