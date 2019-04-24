Rep. Mark Green blasts Dems' 'massive leveraging' of legislative against executive branch

Amid the fallout of Robert Mueller’s investigation, Congressman Mark Green, R-Tenn, has called the subsequent investigations by Democrats a “massive leveraging of the legislative branch against the executive branch” which, in his opinion, constitutes a “ridiculous abuse of power.”

In the days since a full, redacted version of the Mueller report was released last Thursday, continued discussions about the possibility of impeachment proceedings have been brought up amongst Democrats as they investigate various elements of the President’s life and attempt to determine whether he actually obstructed justice throughout Mueller’s probe.

“Nearly every single Democrat committee chairman is investigating some aspect of the president,” Rep. Green, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday afternoon.

DEMOCRATS’ EXTREME 2020 POLICIES ON ABORTION, IMMIGRATION ARE PLAYING INTO TRUMP’S REELECTION, ANALYST SAYS

FORMER CLINTON ADVISER, FIERCE CRITIC OF SANDERS NOW PRAISES 2020 CAMPAIGN

“You look at ways and means. They are looking at his taxes. The finance services, they’re looking at Deutsche Bank. Oversight is looking at Mr. Klein. Judiciary is looking at McGahn. Intel is looking at collusion,” he continued.

“This is a ridiculous abuse of power. They’re leveraging the legislative branch against the executive branch,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued by arguing that despite extensive investigations by leading Democrats, the party has little to show for it. In addition, President Trump wants to reach across party lines to discuss big issues like immigration, but Democrats aren’t interested, Green said.

“We can get this done, and they just want to keep investigating the president,” he said. “For them, it’s 2020 talking points and that’s it.”

Ultimately, Democrats will pay for that at the polls, Green argued.