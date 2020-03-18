Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is first congressman to announce testing positive for coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Wednesday.

Atleast two congressional staffers have been infected by the virus, and some prominent politicians have self-quarantined at both the state and federal levels, Diaz-Balart, 58, became the first member of Congress to confirm that he had tested positive.

“In an abundance of caution, after votes on Friday, March 13th, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart decided to self-quarantine in Washington, D.C, and not return to South Florida because of his wife Tia’s pre-existing conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk,” his office said in a statement. “On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While in quarantine Diaz-Balart has been working from his apartment in Washington, D.C.”

Diaz-Balart added that he’s “feeling much better.”

“However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus,” he said. “We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.