Rep. Lesko: Dems favor political theater over real issues like the border

House Judiciary Committee member Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., on Wednesday accused Democrats of trying to “undermine” the president and avoid working on important issues like border, instead opting for the “political theater” of the Mueller investigation.

“So you know, week after week in the Judiciary Committee instead of actually working on big issues like securing the border — since I’m from Arizona, it’s important to the people throughout the nation — all we’re doing is seeing political theater,” Lesko said on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to recommend holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted Russia report and underlying documents, after President Trump asserted executive privilege in a bid to protect those files from release.

Lesko was asked by Cavuto about the Democratic leadership’s next move. Lesko noted the absurdity of the last few weeks on the committee and said it was all about the 2020 presidential election.

“For goodness’ sake, last week we had a congressman bring fried chicken and pose in front of cameras with a ceramic chicken. This is crazy. The American people that I talk to, they want us to work together to get big issues done. Not this political theater, this is nothing more than the Democrats trying to undermine the president of the United States and it’s all about the 2020 presidential election,” Lesko said.

Lesko also criticized Mueller for not coming to a definitive conclusion in his report, leading to an even greater divide between Republicans and Democrats.

“I wish that Robert Mueller would have said, ‘OK, we’re going to refer to a grand jury for indictment,’ or, ‘We’re not.’ Instead, this whole thing has made it very confusing. A lot of different speculation. I really don’t understand why he did that,” Lesko said.