Rep. John Shimkus becomes latest Republican lawmaker to retire from Congress

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill. announced Friday he will not run for re-election to Congress in 2020, becoming the 14th Republican this cycle to retire, resign or seek another office.

“As Illinois candidates begin to circulate petitions next week, now is the time for me to announce that I will not be seeking re-election,” Shimkus said in a statement.

TROUBLING SIGNS FOR HOUSE GOP AS RETIREMENTS MOUNT AHEAD OF 2020 ELECTIONS

Shimkus, the third-ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, represents Illinois’ 15th congressional district, an area that includes all or part of 33 counties stretching from the central part of Illinois to near the southern tip. He was first elected in 1996.

His retirement comes amid concern from the GOP over mounting Republican departures — a factor that could make it more difficult for the party to recapture the majority in next year’s elections.

The spate of retirement announcements could be a warning sign that Republican lawmakers are tiring of being in the minority after just a year and a half. It could also indicate a disinterest in serving in Congress during this divisive political moment.

Just three House Democrats have announced they will not seek re-election or will seek another office.

Democrats reclaimed the majority in the 2018 midterms after eight years of Republican control and currently hold a 37-seat majority in the chamber. But unlike last year’s midterms, the 2020 contests will be dominated by the presidential election. That gives Republicans hope, depending on whom the Democrats nominate for president.

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel and Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.