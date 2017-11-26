Rep. John Conyers steps aside as top Democrat in House Judiciary Committee amid probe into sexual allegations

Rep. John Conyers announced he will be stepping aside as a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee over the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

“After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,” Conyers said in a statement.

He added, “I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger. I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics.”

