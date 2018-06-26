Rep. Joe Crowley defeated in Democratic primary upset

FILE – In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans are fending off questions about Russia and the Trump campaign, and dealing with an unpopular health care plan. But Democrats have yet to unify behind a clear, core message that will help them take advantage of their opponents’ struggles. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)
Congressman Joe Crowley, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus who was thought by some to be a future Speaker of the House, suffered a shocking primary defeat in New York’s 14th House District.
Crowley’s vanquisher was 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Bernie Sanders supporter who has never held elected office — but did procure the endorsement of several left-wing groups, including MoveOn and the Democratic Socialists of America.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.