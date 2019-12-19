Rep. Jeff Van Drew meets with Trump, confirms he's switching from Democrat to Republican

After nearly a week of speculation, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., announced Thursday during an Oval Office meeting with President Trump that he will be joining the Republican party.

The congressman, one of just a few Democrats who voted against impeaching Trump on Wednesday, explained his reason for the party switch.

“This is just a better fit for me,” he said. “There were other times in my life when I thought about this.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., added, “He’s going from the majority to the minority. That doesn’t happen.”

“We worked together across the aisle. Looks forward to working together now, same party,” McCarthy said. “We only need 18 more to be the majority, and I think we will do that very soon.”

Vice President Pence thanked Van Drew for his “common sense,” saying “your district will be as grateful as we are.”

Rumblings of a possible party switch in the midst of Democrat-led impeachment proceedings against Trump caused members of Van Drew’s caucus to accuse him of clamoring to cross the aisle in an attempt to save his bid for reelection and forced 5 aides from his office to resign.

A recent internal poll conducted for the Democrats found that 58 percent of primary voters in Van Drew’s 2nd Congressional District wanted to nominate another candidate, while only 28 percent said he should be renominated.

“Don’t know how you won your district as a Democrat,” Trump said, referring to the southern New Jersey region that Van Drew represents and Trump carried in 2016.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.