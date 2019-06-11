Rep. Ilhan Omar slams 'bigoted' Trump administration for barring pride flag from foreign embassies

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D., Minn., has accused the Trump administration of being “bigoted” amid reports that U.S. embassies have had requests to fly the rainbow Pride flag denied.

June is Pride Month, promoting visibility for the LGBTQ community, and U.S. embassies in Israel, Germany, Brazil, and Latvia made requests to the Trump administration to fly the flag on the official embassy flagpole in honor of Pride. According to NBC News, those requests were denied by the State Department.

“This is another blatant example of this administration’s bigotry and discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community,” Rep. Omar tweeted on Monday in response to the news.

This month, President Trump tweeted about Pride Month and the need to “recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made.” He added that his administration has launched a global campaign to end the criminalization of homosexuality.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, there was blanket permission issued to fly the Pride flag throughout the month of June.

The Trump administration did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment following reports that they denied permission to the embassies.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has frequently expressed his opposition to gay rights throughout his political career, said he supported the decision not to fly the Pride flag.

“I’m aware that the State Department indicated that on the flagpole of our American embassies, one flag should fly, and that’s the American flag. And I support that,” he said.