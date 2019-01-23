Rep. Ilhan Omar faces backlash for new attacks on Covington students

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is facing a social media backlash for going after Covington Catholic students anew Tuesday night, even after many in the media acknowledged initially misreporting on their widely viewed confrontation with a Native-American elder in Washington last week.

Media figures initially seized on the viral confrontation between the group of students and Native-American elder Nathan Phillips. The initial clip appeared to show students antagonizing him, but additional video then emerged offering context, including that Phillips approached them amid a confrontation between the students and Black Hebrew Israelite protesters. The students pushed back on the initial criticism, and many of those critics have since retracted their statements — but others have revived the criticism.

Omar weighed in on the subject, responding to President Trump’s tweet defending Covington student Nick Sandmann and his peers — by claiming they were taunting the black protesters despite accounts to the contrary and citing a videotaped comment about rape, though it’s unclear whether it was one of the Covington students who said it.

Omar faced plenty of criticism for her tweet, with many calling her a “liar.”

The newly elected representative was also criticized for a tweet claiming that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, was “compromised,” admitting later to CNN that it was an “opinion.”