Rep. Ilhan Omar faces backlash after claiming Trump is backing ‘coup’ in Venezuela

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing a social media backlash after accusing President Trump of backing a “coup” in the socialist-led country of Venezuela even though Nicolas Maduro’s government is considered largely illegitimate by much of the international community.

“A US backed coup in Venezuela is not a solution to the dire issues they face,” Omar tweeted. “Trump’s efforts to install a far right opposition will only incite violence and further destabilize the region. We Must support Mexico, Uruguay, & the Vatican’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful dialogue.”

The U.S. and other nations on Wednesday took the step of recognizing Juan Guaido, the opposition head of the National Assembly, as the interim president of Venezuela. Maduro was elected last year in a vote widely seen as fraudulent.

MADURO SEVERING VENEZUELAN RELATIONS WITH US

Omar’s response provoked a fierce backlash on social media.

Omar was at the center of another Twitter controversy earlier this week when she made unsubstantiated accusations against the Covington Catholic students who had the viral confrontation with Native American elder Nathan Phillips.

She also was criticized for claiming that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was “compromised” and that Israel has “hypnotized” the world.

