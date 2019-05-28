Rep. Gaetz: Americans on the 'superhighway' to truth about Russia probe

Are the American people on the verge of knowing the truth about the Russia probe’s origins and the Obama administration’s role?

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., believes we are on “the superhighway” to getting that information, praising the president’s move to give Attorney General William Barr the authorization declassify information during an interview on Fox News Radio’s “Todd Starnes Show” Tuesday.

“I believe that the decision that you saw from the president to give Attorney General Barr the ability to access all of the intelligence and to declassify it was the necessary precursor to make the rapid disclosure of information possible. So we are now I think on the superhighway to getting the information out to the American people,” Gaetz told Starnes.

Last week, President Trump vowed to uncover the origins of the Russia investigation after he approved the declassification of documents related to the surveillance of his campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

In his Thursday directive, Trump ordered members of the intelligence community to cooperate with Barr’s probe.

“The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information. Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper blasted Trump on Friday night for directing Barr to declassify documents and Democrats including House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff were unhappy with the president’s move.

Gaetz believes the FBI, in particular, former FBI director James Comey, was acting politicly.

“You had Jim Comey turning the FBI into a public relations organization where they were worried about leaking to the media how different reporters were going to write different stories that reflected on them. And that’s not really what the FBI is supposed to do they’re supposed to conduct investigations and make recommendations to prosecutors they’re not supposed to become political hacks and that’s what you saw undercut me. And then you saw it emanating upward from there potentially into the Obama White House,” Gaetz said.

