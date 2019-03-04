Rep. Devin Nunes accuses Democrats of using Michael Cohen as a 'political prop' to take down Trump

House Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Monday Michael Cohen is being used by those who oppose the president.

Nunes also dismissed the idea of impeachment as Democrats ramp up investigations into President Trump’s alleged illegal activities.

“I think he’s being used as a political prop by the Democrats,” Nunes said on “America’s Newsroom.” “He was the president’s longtime personal attorney so they can march him out there and he’s saying really nasty things about the president.”

“The fact of the matter is that Cohen has no evidence of collusion and no evidence of obstruction of justice.”

The California Republican expressed his dismay that Democrats continue to change their allegations and investigations into President Trump.

“We’ve been investigating collusion, obstruction. Clearly, they’ve left that far behind,” Nunes told co-host Sandra Smith.

House Democrats opened a huge new avenue Monday in their investigations into President Trump, with the chairman of the Judiciary Committee firing off document requests to dozens of figures from the president’s administration, family and business.

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said Monday the committee served document requests to 81 agencies, entities and individuals, as part of a new probe into “alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump.”

In addition to the White House, Nadler is also seeking information from Trump family members, like Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner; from former administration figures like former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former national security adviser Mike Flynn, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former spokeswoman Hope Hicks; and from Trump campaign figures like Brad Parscale and Corey Lewandowski.

“Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” Nadler said in a statement.

“Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee.”

The White House confirmed Monday it had received a letter from Nadler.

In the interview with “America’s Newsroom,” Nunes also addressed the possibility of President Trump’s impeachment.

“If there’s something to impeach this president for then we could impeach him but I don’t know what possibly they have to impeach him on, given that we’ve spent over two years looking for something that we just don’t have. It’s just elusive,” Nunes said.

“There’s just no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russians.”