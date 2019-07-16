Rep. Cheney: Dems' actions 'really shameful'

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., called the actions of House Democrats “shameful” during a brief appearance Tuesday on “Hannity.”

“What we watched happen today and what we’ve watched happened since Democrats have been in charge of the House of Representatives is really shameful. You know you’ve had Democratic leadership completely unwilling to condemn their own members particularly for really vile anti-Semitic remarks,” Cheney told Sean Hannity, referring to the past response to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments about Israel.

“And then today you watched as Nancy Pelosi showed total utter contempt … for what is really the heart of our constitutional republic.”

The House passed a resolution Tuesday evening condemning Trump’s “racist” remarks this past weekend.

A dramatic floor fight earlier ended with House Speaker Pelosi ruled out of order for a breach of decorum.

The events briefly resulted in the revocation of Pelosi’s speaking privileges on the House floor.

Cheney criticized Pelosi’s actions and the Democrats’ agenda.

“You know she’s acting as though she thinks this is Nancy Pelosi’s House when it is the people’s house. And it’s really important for us to focus on what they stand for and what they stand for as a socialist agenda that would be devastating for this nation,” Cheney said.