Rep. Ben McAdams, recovering from coronavirus in hospital, says he sometimes needs 'supplemental oxygen'

Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week and has been recovering in the hospital, said Tuesday that he sometimes needs “supplemental oxygen.”

He said in a statement: “I remain in the hospital on advice of doctors. They are monitoring my occasional need for supplemental oxygen and have advised me that I still need to be here. I’m grateful to the medical providers for the excellent care I am receiving, and I appreciate all the good wishes and prayers people are sending to me and to my family.”

Congress and the White House neared a deal on Tuesday to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the epidemic.

Both political parties said Tuesday they’re close to agreeing on a massive economic rescue package, which will include payments to U.S. households and aid for small businesses and the travel industry, among other things. A vote in the Senate could come later Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Using a public health emergency to insert unrelated partisan provisions is wrong,” McAdams added. “Both parties and both chambers must put politics aside and put working families — lives and livelihoods — first. Utahns want something done immediately and I call on my colleagues to reach bipartisan agreement.”

Attaching an update statement to a tweet, he wrote on Twitter: “Partisan games must stop now. Swift action is needed to support communities grappling with this urgent public health emergency. At the advice of my doctors, I am still in the hospital. My experience further shows me the seriousness of this issue. #utpol #coronavirus #covid19”

At least two other U.S. lawmakers have announced they were diagnosed with the virus: Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla.

McAdams said he first became sick with “mild, cold-like symptoms” shortly after he returned to Salt Lake City from Washington. He went to his doctor the next day and began isolating himself at home and holding meetings on the phone. After his symptoms got worse, including a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing, he said doctors tested him at a clinic and he received his result last week.

Before his hospitalization because of breathing difficulties, he had self-quarantined at home.

McAdams, a moderate, was elected in 2018 in the Republican-leaning district. McAdams previously served as Salt Lake County mayor and a state lawmaker. His district includes parts of Salt Lake and Utah counties.