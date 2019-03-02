Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks ICE as a 'dangerous agency'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has launched a blistering twitter tirade attacking ICE, labeling the agency “dangerous”.

The freshman Democrat, who has previously vowed to defund Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and see it abolished, made the comments in the wake of a party vote supporting a GOP amendment requiring “undocumented immigrants who try to buy guns be reported to ICE,” according to reports.

“I was upset that 26 Dems forced the other 200+ to vote for a pro-ICE provision at the last min without warning. Because I think an agency that pins children down + forcibly injects them w/ antipsychotic drugs shouldn’t be given more power,” AOC’s first tweet read.

ICE is a dangerous agency — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“What I DID say was that I had to go back to my district & share the MTR vote to explain why a pro-ICE amendment was slipped into a gun safety law.”

It was then that the New York rising star really turned up the heat on ICE, tweeting: “If you’re mad that I think people SHOULD KNOW when Dems vote to expand ICE powers, then be mad.

“ICE is a dangerous agency with 0 accountability, widespread reporting of rape, abuse of power, + children dying in DHS custody. Having a D next to your name doesn’t make that right.”

She then took aim at colleagues in her own party, saying: “Mind you, the same small splinter group of Dems that tried to deny Pelosi the speakership, fund the wall during the shutdown when the public didn’t want it, & are now voting in surprise ICE amendments to gun safety legislation are being called the “moderate wing” of the party.”

The comments came after Ocasio-Cortez made a speech against immigration laws and promised to abolish ICE.

“[ICE] do not deserve a dime until they can prove that they are honoring human rights, until they can make a good faith effort to expand and embrace immigrants … Until they can prove good faith to an American ideal, they do not deserve any resources for their radical agenda,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The call was backed by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Fox News contacted Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment.