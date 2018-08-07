Remote-controlled alligator head behind Texas social media posts, authorities say

See you later, “alligator.”

Social media postings discussing an alligator sighting in Texas are bogus, authorities said Saturday.

The New Braunfels Police Department explained the situation in a post on its Facebook page.

“After some investigation this morning it has been determined that recent social media posts purporting to show an alligator in the Comal/Guadalupe Rivers in New Braunfels are a hoax,” they department wrote.

INDIANA WOMAN PLANNED ATTACK AT PARK TO FULFILL ‘RAPE FANTASY’: REPORT

The reptile, in fact, is something else entirely.

“A remote-controlled alligator head was used to create photos and videos that you may have seen on Facebook and other social media sites.”

However, it wasn’t meant to be malicious – police called it “apparently unintentional.”

The police department’s post has received more than 230 reactions and 220 shares as of Wednesday evening.

The New Braunfels Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.