Remains of missing Alabama woman Aniah Blanchard, 19, believed found; third suspect arrested

Authorities in Alabama said Monday that they believe human remains found on a county road belong to missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press the remains were found in neighboring Macon County and added authorities have “good reason to believe” they are those of Blanchard, who was last seen Oct. 23.

“A complete investigation is underway by ALEA [the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency] and Auburn Police to determine the identity and how the victim came to be at that location. The examination will explore if the remains are those of Aniah Blanchard,” Auburn police told WSFA.

Harris was last seen on video surveillance at a convenience store not far from her home in Auburn. Police later found her damaged car – a black 2017 Honda CR-V – at an apartment complex in Montgomery, about 55 miles away. Auburn police detective Josh Mixon said Blanchard’s blood was found in the car and it appeared she had suffered a life-threatening injury.

Police have arrested Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, and a second man, 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery, in Blanchard’s disappearance. Mixon testified that convenience store video footage showed a man identified by tipsters as Yazeed look over at Blanchard while buying a beverage. A man at the store told investigators he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into her car and drive away.

In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.

Also Monday, Hughes said that a third man, David Johnson Jr., had been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.