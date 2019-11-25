Remains found in Alabama identified as missing Florida 5-year-old, Taylor Williams

A body recovered in Alabama about two weeks ago is that of 5-year-old Florida girl Taylor Rose Williams, who was reported missing earlier this month, authorities announced Monday.

An Amber Alert was been canceled following confirmation of the child’s death, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division Chief T.K. Waters said at a news conference on Monday. He added that DNA analysis of the remains found in rural Alabama confirmed they belonged to Williams.

“We remain committed to working to bring justice for her,” Waters told reporters on Monday.

Brianna Williams, a petty officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, reported her daughter missing from their Jacksonville home on Nov. 6, but authorities said she stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story.

Police found human remains on Nov. 12 near Brianna Williams’ hometown in Demopolis, Ala. Williams was hospitalized for more than a week after apparently attempting an overdose shortly after the remains were found, officials said.

Williams, 27, was charged with child neglect and providing false information to police. She was booked into jail immediately after being discharged from the hospital.

Waters said on Monday that authorities cannot say what Taylor Williams’ exact cause of death is at this point; charges have not yet been upgraded.

He added that Williams is still not cooperating with investigators.

An arrest warrant released about two weeks ago revealed that Williams allegedly lied to investigators about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The arrest warrant, which cited a neighbor, said the five-year-old was left alone at their apartment complex “at least every other day” and that she was last seen in May.

Investigators said the neighbor had asked Williams about her daughter’s whereabouts a couple of times and she said her daughter was in Alabama with her grandparents, according to arrest documents.

The arrest warrant also said Williams told investigators her mother had been taking care of Taylor during the month of October.

Williams’ mother told investigators she did not take care of Taylor this past year, adding that the last time she saw her was in January, according to arrest records.

Court documents also claimed Williams lied about her daughter’s child care and that Taylor last attended day care on April 29.

The Jacksonville sheriff said Taylor Williams’ father, who reportedly hadn’t seen the child in two years, and her family have been cooperating with the investigation.

Williams is being held on a $1.1 million bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.