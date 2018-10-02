Regional advocate group applauds canceled grizzly hunt

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Erik Molvar, directors of the Western Watersheds Project

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Wildlife conservationists are applauding a judge’s recent ruling to cancel a highly anticipated bear hunt.

“The original recovery plan for Grizzly bears required there to be a recovered grizzly bear population in the Selway-Bitterroot along the Idaho Montana border,” Erik Molvar, director of the Western Watershed Project, told KID NewsRadio. “The grizzly bear population right now is about 700 bears. Scientists agree that’s not enough bear to maintain genetic diversity within the population. So, what you get is a grizzly bear population that’s in danger of, of inbreeding and basically spiraling down toward extinction.”

Even at 700 grizzlies, Molvar says that’s not enough to sustain the species moving forward. Since grizzly bears tend to reproduce at a slower rate, he added, allowing hunting at this stage could severely limit their ability to increase in population.

“Grizzly bears are really long life, slow reproducing species, and it takes on average 13 years for a female sow grizzly to replace herself with a breeding female,” Molvar said. “So, you’d want to have a very large number, more than a thousand before you even thought about things like hunting.”

Grizzlies populations also take a hit, Molvar added, when authorities or livestock owners kill them for disturbing cattle or becoming too comfortable with people.

“These cattle and sheep that had been bred not to have any intelligence and survivability in the wild so that they can be tractable and, you know when a bear does its natural thing, which is to prey on four-legged herbivores, somehow that’s a problem bear that needs to be killed, and that’s a problem too,” Molvar said. “The livestock industry needs to learn how to coexist with a big native predators out there if it’s going to have to have a presence on public lands.”