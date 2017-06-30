Record number of travelers expected for Fourth of July weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A record number of people are expected to travel for this year’s Fourth of July holiday.

New information from Oregon/Idaho’s AAA bureau say an estimated 44.2 million Americans or 1.25 million more people will travel 50 or more miles away from home during the weekend.

“The 4th of July is traditionally the busiest travel holiday of the summer. This is the fourth year in a row we’re seeing an increase in the number of travelers for the holiday,” says AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds.

Cars are still the most popular mode of travel for Americans this year, with 85 percent of holiday travelers or 37.5 million driving to their holiday destinations.

But, with 37.5 million people expected to hit the road, traffic jams are also expected to increase. Officials say it’s best to leave early in the morning and to expect the busiest roadways beginning on Friday, June 30 from early afternoon through evening, and Tuesday, July 4 from late afternoon through the evening.

“Plan for lots of company and pack your patience!” says Dodds. “Allow plenty of extra time to get to your destination safely and be sure to have an emergency kit in your car, just in case.”

Some of the top destinations for Fourth of July travel include Orlando, Florida; Vancouver, Canada; Cancun, Mexico; Seattle, Washington; Honolulu, Hawaii; Anaheim California; San Diego, California; Anchorage, Alaska; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Maui, Hawaii.

“Other top regional destinations for Independence Day include the Oregon coast, central Oregon and Crater Lake,” says Doreen Loofburrow, Vice President of Travel for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

For more local travelers, check out KID Newsradio’s Southeast Idaho Fourth of July Guide for events in the region during the holiday weekend.