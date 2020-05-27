Record heat possible across West as heat wave to bring days of scorching temperatures 'well over 100 degrees'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Temperatures are on the rise across the West as a heat wave threatens to push thermometers into the triple-digits through the end of the week.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories stretch from Northern California to the desert Southwest, where afternoon highs in the 100s and 110s Wednesday are forecast to last through Saturday.

“The other big story is the Southwest, where we’re going to have temperatures well over 100 degrees for many days. Not only for Southern California but for Nevada and the Southwest as well,” Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said that an upper-level ridge is forecast to continue building across the West, leading to high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average.

From California, the Southwest, and into the Great Basin, widespread record highs and high minimum temperatures are expected.

In Fresno, the NWS is forecasting temperatures reaching 106 degrees on Wednesday, which would top the previous record of 104 degrees set May 27, 1974.

The city of Fresno will be opening up cooling centers, but recreational equipment or games will not be allowed due to coronavirus restrictions, FOX26 reported. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.

Forecasters said the sweltering heat wave will expand across the Rockies by the weekend.

The heat this week out West looks to be a preview to a hot summer ahead.

According to a recent forecast outlook by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), above-normal temperatures are likely for June, July and August across the West, Gulf Coast states, and along the East Coast.

“The largest probabilities (above 70 percent) of above-normal temperatures are centered over the Four Corners region,” the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in an outlook last week.