Recently released convicted sex offender nabbed for exposing himself, assaulting woman on Greyhound bus

A newly released sex offender who was on his way to California from an Iowa prison was arrested this week for allegedly exposing himself and sexually assaulting a woman on a Greyhound bus.

Police in the northeastern Utah city of Vernal said Gregory Kehl, 64, was arrested after the Greyhound driver pulled into a KFC and notified the manager of the alleged assault, KUTV reported Thursday.

UTAH GOVERNOR HALTS FREE CONDOM DISTRIBUTION OVER RISQUE PACKAGING

When officers arrived, the alleged victim said she had moved away from Kehl during the bus trip but he continued to follow her inside the bus. She said he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

She also showed police time-stamped text messages with her husband that described some of the assault and said she was “scared and thought the guy was drunk.”

When police spoke to Kehl, they learned he was a convicted sex offender in Iowa and was on his way to California following his release from prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 64-year-old man was detained in jail.

Greyhound did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the news outlet reported.