Rebels storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir; 1 killed

Officials say one Indian soldier has been killed and at least two others wounded after rebels stormed a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir.

Police say at least two gunmen entered the camp near southern Lethpora village early Sunday firing guns and grenades at the sentry.

Police say soldiers inside the camp are responding to the attack.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir’s mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels’ cause against Indian rule.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.