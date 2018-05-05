Rebels, Indian troops clash in Kashmir's main city; 1 killed

Residents in Kashmir say a vehicle belonging to Indian troops ran over and killed a man as protesters clashed with government forces following a gunbattle with rebels.

According to residents, the protesters in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir were trying to help trapped militants escape from a security cordon in Srinagar city.

Police say the clashes followed the fighting that erupted as troops cordoned off a neighborhood in Srinagar on a tip that militants were hiding there.

At least one paramilitary officer has been injured in the fighting.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.