Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube
Home
Shows
Podcasts
Regional News
Local Events
Contact
Station Information
Feedback
Jobs
Internships
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertise on KID
Latest News
[ June 22, 2019 ]
Read: Texts detail Hannity-Manafort exchanges
Politics
[ June 22, 2019 ]
Former Rep. Darrell Issa mulls run in Calif. if indicted Rep. Hunter resigns or retires: report
Politics
[ June 22, 2019 ]
Buttigieg facing scrutiny as family of black man killed by cop plans lawsuit against city
Politics
[ June 22, 2019 ]
Bill Maher likens Trump event to 'Klan rally,' defends Biden against Booker
Politics
[ June 22, 2019 ]
Bernie Sanders, other Dems take swipes at Trump while courting Latino voters in Miami
Politics
[ June 21, 2019 ]
President Trump to nominate Army's Mark Esper as permanent defense secretary
Politics
[ June 21, 2019 ]
Sean Spicer: Joe Biden a 'flip-flopping gaffe machine' benefitting largely from Obama ties
Politics
[ June 21, 2019 ]
Give illegal immigrants a 10-year visa ‘immediately,’ 2020 Dem Hickenlooper says: report
Politics
[ June 21, 2019 ]
Missouri's lone abortion clinic loses license to perform procedure
Politics
[ June 21, 2019 ]
Tammy Bruce: Celebrity vid on Mueller report 'insults' Americans, shows 'pathological fixation' with Trump
Politics
Home
Politics
Read: Texts detail Hannity-Manafort exchanges
Read: Texts detail Hannity-Manafort exchanges
June 22, 2019
KID News
Politics
Previous
Former Rep. Darrell Issa mulls run in Calif. if indicted Rep. Hunter resigns or retires: report
Rich Broadcasting © 2017
EEO
Outreach Application
Contest Rules
Privacy Policy
Public File KID-AM
KIDJ-FM
KIDG-FM