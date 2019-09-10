Read: John Bolton's full resignation letter to President Trump

MOBILE READERS, CLICK HERE TO READ THE LETTER

Fox News has obtained former National Security Adviser John Bolton‘s resignation letter — after President Trump announced he would be leaving the administration.

The letter was dated Sept. 10, 2019, and stated: “Dear Mr, President: I hereby resign, effective immediately, as Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. Thank you for having afforded me this opportunity to serve our country.”

Trump had announced Tuesday that he fired Bolton, saying he “disagreed strongly” with his suggestions on a range of issues, only for Bolton to say he offered his resignation.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

