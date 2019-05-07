Reacting to McConnell, Baier says House Dems 'don't believe the case is closed’

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier said on “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” on Tuesday that “House Democrats don’t believe the case is closed,” a reaction to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s declaration concerning the completion of Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian meddling report.

McConnell asserted that the case was indeed wrapped up in a scorching floor speech on Tuesday, accusing Democrats of rooting for a “national crisis” for political gain as he appealed to lawmakers to move on from the Russia controversy.

“Case closed,” McConnell, R-Ky., declared. “Case closed.”

Coming as Democrats clash with Attorney General William Barr over his handling of the report, McConnell suggested the political debate has shifted from the real problem of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

MCCONNELL RAILS AGAINST MUELLER REPORT POLITICS IN BLISTERING FLOOR SPEECH: ‘CASE CLOSED’

“Many Americans were waiting to see how their elected officials would respond,” McConnell said. “With an exhaustive investigation complete, would the country finally unify to confront the real challenges before us? Would we finally be able to move on from partisan paralysis and breathless conspiracy theorizing? Or would we remain consumed by unhinged partisanship, and keep dividing ourselves to the point that Putin and his agents need only stand on the sidelines and watch as their job is done for them?”

McConnell said, “Regrettably, I think the answer is obvious.”

Meantime, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she believes President Trump is “goading” House Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it could help him politically.

In an event sponsored by Cornell University in New York City. she said: “That’s what he’s doing. Every single day, he’s just like, taunting, taunting and taunting because he knows that it would be very divisive in the country, but he doesn’t really care; he just wants to solidify his base.”

Baier said “it’s really the base of her party that is largely for impeachment if you look at the polls.”

PELOSI FACES MOUNTING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PRESSURE FROM DEM RANKS AFTER MUELLER REPORT

According to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, seven in 10 Democrats want impeachment hearings to begin now that Mueller’s redacted Russia report is public, but just 39 percent of Americans overall are in favor of impeachment hearings.

The results come as Democratic Party leaders and 2020 presidential candidates grapple with the issue.

Before Mueller released his report on the Russia investigation, Pelosi stated her opposition to launching impeachment proceedings against Trump, calling it “divisive” and “just not worth it.” But Pelosi is now facing mounting pressure from those inside her party who say the report’s details concerning alleged obstruction of justice lay the groundwork for impeachment proceedings.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“If you look at any numbers that ask this question on the Democratic side,” Baier said, “it’s pretty significant. And I think Mitch McConnell, his line the case was closed, the House Democrats don’t believe the case is closed, especially on obstruction, but the attorney general has made the case closed on that front legally.”