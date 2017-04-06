Raw sewage leaked into northern Idaho lake

Officials in northern Idaho say thousands of gallons of raw sewage seeped into Hayden Lake.

KREM-TV reports that the Hayden Lake Recreational Water and Sewer District was notified Wednesday of the sewage spill. The sewage seeped up from the ground due to a faulty sewer service connection.

District representatives estimate that 3,500 to 17,000 gallons of sewage was released into the lake.

The lake has since been disinfected with sodium hypochlorite and does not pose a known threat to the public.

Information from: KREM-TV, http://www.krem.com

