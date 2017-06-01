INTERVIEW: Rep. Raúl Labrador talks his visit to Idaho Falls, governor campaign run

U.S. Representative Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) has served in the United States House of Representatives since 2010. He’s a founding member of the Freedom Caucus in Washington and is running for Idaho’s governor. He spoke to Neal Larson and Cala Curtis on KID Newsradio about his run for governor and his visit to Idaho Falls.

Listen to the full interview below:

Labrador will be at Melaleuca Headquarters in Idaho Falls from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. Tickets to the event are free and are available here.

“We’re really excited,” U.S. Representative Raúl Labrador (R-Idaho) told KID Newsradio. “I think we have been lacking a vision for the past few years as to the vision we can achieve and our potential here in Idaho. We have such great families, we have such great people in state and I think we can be more, we can do more, we can expect more.”

As one of the founding members of the Freedom Caucus, some have argued Labrador should stay in Washington where they say he could make the best impact on the nation.

“I actually had to wrestle with that decision,” Labrador said. “I think I’ve made a big difference in Washington D.C., I think I’ve been able to work hard for the people in Idaho, for the commitments that we made to the people that we would fight for less government, less spending and more accountability. But, I also believe this is a great golden opportunity…to have a better vision for this state and to dream of a brighter future in this state. I think I can have a bigger impact here at the local level, there’s a lot that needs to be done in Washington and I hope that somebody can take my place and do the things that I was doing and do even more.”

If he wins the governor’s seat, Labrador thinks the district will pick someone who will continue his legacy in Washington.

“We are at the precipice of greatness for the state where the people are excited about the future,” Labrador said. “They just need, I believe, a leader that can take them to that great and brighter future.”

One of his biggest concerns, Labrador says, is creating an Idaho government where lobbyists and donors don’t influence or control policy.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a lobbyist, there’s nothing wrong with advocating a position in Idaho, the problem is that it shouldn’t just be a special group of people in Boise that make all the decisions in Idaho.”

Labrador says he intends to be a governor who facilitates a government where everybody has an equal opportunity.

“I think the people of Idaho expect more and they deserve more from their politicians,” Labrador said. “They’re hungry for leadership and they’re hungry for opportunities to achieve the American dream.”