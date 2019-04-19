Rashida Tlaib calls for hunger strikes to shut down ICE

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) urged her supporters to join her in a hunger strike to push for action to “shut down” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arguing the radical push to abolish ICE can’t be achieved by Congress.

Tlaib, headlining a Detroit fundraiser this past weekend for the Michigan Coalition for Human Rights, complained of colleagues who are constantly “policing” what she says and lack willingness to embrace bold stands such as abolishing ICE. She called on her activist audience to join her in a hunger strike at the border.

“It’s going to take movements outside the halls of Congress,” Tlaib told the crowd, according to video captured by America Rising, a conservative group.

“I want you all to shut them down, we can shut them down,” Tlaib said to applause. “Don’t wait for this Congress to act, shut them down.”

“I know what they’re going to say, they’ll go, ‘What do you mean Rashida?’ Well I’ll tell you. There are some people that are using hunger strike, all these other things, going to the border, and I plan to.”

